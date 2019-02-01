Karnal woman, paramour kill her 11-year-old daughter; pack body in bag, dump it

Two days after a 11-year-old girl’s decomposed body was found on the banks of Western Yamuna Canal, police arrested the girl’s mother and her paramour for murder.

The accused have been identified as Lakshmi Devi and Amit Kumar, both residents of Sadar Bazar area of Karnal.

Police said that Lakshmi had separated from her husband and her daughter, Sonam, used to live with her. A few months ago, she got into a relationship with Amit. Fearing that Sonam may tell her father and grandparents about the affair, Lakshmi and her paramour hatched a conspiracy to kill her.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Bhoria said they already suspected the family’s members in the murder. Upon persistent questioning, Lakshmi admitted to killing her daughter with her paramour’s help and also revealed that after the murder, she packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it near the canal, police said.

The body was recovered from a highly decomposed state near the canal on Tuesday. Police said Sonam’s father had earlier filed a complaint under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366 A (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC) on January 20 after she went missing.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 10:27 IST