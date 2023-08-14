Karnataka: 1 arrested, 5 booked over moral policing in Sullia

Mysuru A case was registered against five people and on charges of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district

A case was registered against five people and on charges of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Sullia police said, adding one person was arrested on Sunday.

According to police officers, all the five accused allegedly assaulted and threatened Aranthodu resident Miohammed Jalil (39), who is a rubber plantation contractor. Police said the victim is from Malappuram in Kerala. He has taken a rubber plantation for lease in Aranthodu near Sullia and is residing here since the last six months.

On August 12, the victim took a Hindu girl in his car to a lodge after the girl, known to the victim asked him to book a room for her.

The five accused allegedly arrived in a scooter and waylaid the car Jalil was in when he was returning to Aranthodu after providing the room to the girl.

The attackers assaulted him and allegedly issued threats to his life. Among the suspects, three were identified as Latish Gundya, Varshit Rai and Puneet Kumar. The accused fled from the scene after the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 147 (Rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional Insult), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on Grounds of Religion, Race, etc.), and 149 ) every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in Prosecution of common object), officers said.

“Soon after receiving the victim’s complaint, we identified one accused and arrested Puneeth Kumar, a resident of Thodikana in Sullia taluk,” Sullia sub inspector Eraiah told HT. He said the officers have identified all the five accused and would nab them soon, adding that they have been absconding after case was registered.

He said the victim has been admitted to Sullia Taluk government hospital and is undergoing treatment.

