Home / India News / ‘South India is BJP-mukt…Bajrang Bali’s gada hits corruption': Congress exults after conquering Karnataka

‘South India is BJP-mukt…Bajrang Bali’s gada hits corruption': Congress exults after conquering Karnataka

BySnehashish Roy
May 13, 2023 04:47 PM IST

CM Baghel said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is the key factor for Congress' victory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a realisation that it will lose in Karnataka and therefore it had put up party president JP Nadda's photos everywhere instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said as the undergoing vote count indicates Congress' victory in the Karnataka assembly election 2023. CM Baghel added that the BJP had called for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ and now south India is ‘BJP-mukt’.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(HT_PRINT)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(HT_PRINT)

Check out LIVE Karnataka assembly election results 2023

“First we won Himachal Pradesh and now Karnataka. From Himalayas to oceans, Congress has achieved success. The BJP used to call for ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ but now south India is BJP-mukt,” CM Baghel said addressing the media.

Earlier in the day, incumbent Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat in the assembly election ahead of the final result. “We have not been able to make the mark. The Congress has done it successfully… Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” the Karnataka chief minister told reporters.

The senior Congress leader said the impending corruption and the ‘40% commission government’ in the state, in addition to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, are the factors responsible for Congress' victory.

The ‘Bajrang Bali’ took a centre-stage during the election campaign in the run-up of the assembly elections. Taking a swipe at the right-wing party earlier, CM Baghel said, "You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands. Bajrang Bali's 'gada' hit corruption on its head and BJP was done," he added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot earlier said Karnataka has dismissed the ‘communal politics’ in the state and opted for the politics of development and the similar trend will be repeated in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bjp congress victory elections + 3 more
karnataka bjp congress victory elections + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out