Karnataka: Woman kills husband, smashes his face with stone, chops body

A woman in Karnataka's Belagavi was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and chopping his body, police said on Thursday. A woman was arrested in Belagavi, Karnataka for allegedly murdering her drunkard husband (Representational image)

The woman allegedly strangled her 40-year-old husband, identified as Srimantha Itnali, and then smashed his face with a stone, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

She then cut his body into two pieces so she could dispose it away from her house, police officials added.

Belagavi superintendent of police, Bhimashankar Guled, told the news agency that the body of the husband had been found on December 10 in Umarani village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi.

“A three-member team led by the deputy superintendent of police camped in the village and investigated the case," the Belagavi SP said in a media briefing on Thursday.

The police initially did not suspect Savithri, but later brought her in for questioning. While she did not agree at first, she later confessed to the crime. The incident took place two days before the body was found, on December 8, the SP said.

Srimantha Itnali was a drunkard who used to abuse his wife for money according to the police. On December 8, the day of the murder, he fought with her in connection with a piece of land she owned. He wanted his wife to sell the land and buy him a new motorbike.

The wife allegedly confessed that she killed him that night while he was sleeping outside.

“She first strangled him and when he was unconscious, used a boulder lying nearby to smash his face. She then disposed of the boulder in a well,” the SP said.

He said that the wife also disposed off the barrels she carried the body in. “The accused has been taken into custody,” Guled added.