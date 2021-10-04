Karnataka BJP shortlists names for 2 bypolls

The core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday shortlisted candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Hangal and Sindhgi scheduled to be held on October 30. The meeting in Bengaluru was chaired by Arun Singh, in-charge of party affairs in the state.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi said that the core committee had shortlisted names for the two constituencies, however, he didn’t divulge details of the candidates saying the final decision will be taken by the party’s central leadership.

“Following the meeting, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has been authorized to recommend the names to the party high command who will finalize the candidates and announce shortly. Both internal and external surveys have indicated that BJP will win both the seats,” he told reporters.

Hanagal in Haveri district and Sindagi in Vijayapura bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs. While MC Managuli of JD(S) who represented Sindagi died in January, BJP legislator CM Udasi died in June. According to leaders in the know of the developments, former MLA Ramesh Bhusanur and Revathi Udasi, daughter-in-law of CM Udasi, have emerged as forerunners in Sindhgi and Hangal constituencies.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday also exuded confidence of the ruling BJP’s victory in the assembly bypolls in Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies on October 30. “Hanagal has been our constituency whereas Sindagi is a JD(S) fort but take it from me that we are 100 per cent sure of winning both the seats,” Bommai told reporters.

The chief minister said that the BJP’s scope of winning the bypolls is bright because it is a disciplined party, which has its cadre from booth-level to the national level. He said the candidates fielded by the party would get the support of everyone right from the booth-level workers to the district, state, and national-level leaders.

Even though names have been suggested, according to party insiders, options have been provided by the party as well. From Sindagi constituency, Ashok Allapur and Shambuling Kakkalameli are also recommended as ‘backups’. Meanwhile, in Hanagal, three other leaders also remain in the race, even though a recommendation has been made by the party core committee.