Karnataka border district issues alert as 12-yr-old boy dies of Nipah in Kerala

After Kerala reported the first death due to the Nipah virus, Dakshina Kannada district issued alerts on Wednesday. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra issued an alert and appealed to the people to exercise caution and has directed the health department officials to take all precautionary measures.

“A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode district of Kerala on September 3. Since Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a large number of people commute for health and education purposes, a Nipah alert has been announced,” he said in a statement.

According to the city administration, apart from the ongoing Covid-19 testing at the checkpoints between Kerala and Karnataka, health department officials have been asked to conduct checks for Nipah as well. District officials said that body temperature is being checked using thermal scanners and those with any symptoms will be sent back at various checkpoints.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans and is also transmitted directly between people. It can cause acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis besides fever, headache, cough, and throat pain, the DC said and asked people to inform the health department immediately if any person is found experiencing the symptoms. The officials also said that the police are keeping a tab on the supply of fruits to the district from Kerala.

Even though three districts in Karnataka share a border with Kerala, Dakshina Kannada has been a point of concern due to frequent travel between the Kasaragod in Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada. For the residents of Kasaragod, Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada is a lifeline. Even though Mangaluru and Kasaragod are on either side of a map, they are closely knit, say local residents. From anywhere in Kasaragod, Mangaluru is just 10-50 km away and the closest city in Kerala, Kannur, is more than 100 km away.

“We have been keeping a close vigil on the checkpoints because of the Covid-19. Even though there were some problems earlier, now the system (checking passengers coming to Karnataka) is in place. We will continue to monitor the system, especially after the new developments (detection of Nipah). We are in constant touch with our counterparts in Kerala,” said Rajendra.

Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday reported 200 new Covid-19 cases. The district is recorded the second-highest number of cases after Bengaluru city, which recorded 338 new cases. The district also recorded 3 Covid-19 related deaths and the active cases in the district is at 2,131.