Cyber Security Policy gets Karnataka govt nod, aims to raise awareness

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the cyber security policy. The policy aims to combat the rising cases of cybercrimes within the state and to raise data privacy awareness among people. Karnataka cabinet approves cyber security bill, says HK Patil. (PTI)

“The cabinet has approved Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2023-24. The main intention of this policy is to reduce the cybercrime rate in the state which is increasing and create awareness among people about cyber security and data privacy,” law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil saidwhile talking to the reporters.

Minister Patil said pursuant to this policy, the state government, local bodies, and panchayats will be tasked with periodically conducting awareness initiatives. Additionally, they will be responsible for conducting surveys on cyber security and data privacy.

“New software of the state government, online banking, technical education and training programmes in this regard will come under its (policy) ambit,” he said, adding that the policy will help in the prevention and detection of cybercrimes, and streamline the measures that need to be taken.

Cabinet also provided administrative clearance for the establishment of a centre of excellence dedicated to aerospace and defence. With an allocated budget of ₹391 crore, the centre will be situated on the campus of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and will cater to research and advanced studies in these fields.

Patil described it as a software-based learning lab system that mirrors a 3D digital lab and an experiential hub for aerospace and defence studies. Although initially sanctioned in 2017, the project commenced in 2020 and is now ready for full-scale operation.

He highlighted the Centre’s public-private partnership (PPP) model, with significant contributions from Dassault Systemes worth ₹250 crore. The venture also involves collaboration with the department of electronics, information technology, bio-technology, and science and technology via the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and VTU.

The cabinet also approved ₹187 crore for constructing the super specialty hospital located within the Belagavi medical college premises, surpassing the initial estimate of ₹140 crore.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the implementation of a vehicle tracking and panic button system, for vehicles operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, worth ₹30.74 crore.

(With PTI inputs)