Home / India News / Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Cong bypoll jibe, says ministers performing responsibilities
india news

Karnataka CM Bommai hits back at Cong bypoll jibe, says ministers performing responsibilities

On Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar had leveled allegations of government work being sidelined due to bypoll work.
In Hangal, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar will triumph with a massive majority. Bommai (PTI)
In Hangal, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar will triumph with a massive majority. Bommai (PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday rebutted the Opposition’s allegation that Vidhana Soudha has been locked and all ministers were busy campaigning for BJP candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking to media in Vijayapura district during his election campaign, he called the allegation baseless and said no government work has suffered as ministers have been campaigning for two or three days.

“We know what Congress leaders did when the party was in power. All ministers are performing the responsibilities given to them,” he said, adding that nothing is wrong with ministers campaigning in bypolls, since it was their duty towards the party.

On Sunday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar had leveled allegations of government work being sidelined due to bypoll work. “People will teach a lesson to the BJP, whose ministers and CM have locked up Vidhana Soudha and are camping in Hangal and Sindagi ahead of the bypolls,” Shivakumar said on Sunday.

In Hangal, the chief minister claimed that the BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar will triumph with a massive majority. Bommai also defended the release of the vision document speaking about the government’s achievements during the election campaign. He contended that the ruling party has to speak about its achievements and its commitments.

Meanwhile, with the infrastructure in Bengaluru crumbling following heavy rains since October and with the Bommai busy campaigning for the October 30 bypolls, angry residents on Sunday took to social media to apprise the chief minister of the problem they are facing. Several users even challenged the chief minister to accompany them on a city tour to get a sense of the trouble people are going through.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out