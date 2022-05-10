Karnataka CM’s Delhi visit today adds fuel to cabinet reshuffle buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s New Delhi visit, amid speculations about the cabinet expansion or reshuffle, has raised hopes among ministerial aspirants.

He will be travelling to Delhi on Tuesday morning and his return schedule to Bengaluru on Wednesday has been kept ‘open’.

Though there is no mention about Bommai’s meeting with BJP’s central leadership in his official tour programme, according to some party sources, he may seek their appointment and hold discussions, as he is halting in Delhi on Tuesday night.

As per the tour programme, released to media on Monday, he is expected to meet several Union Ministers on Tuesday and in the evening will be holding interactions with ambassadors of various countries regarding ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ - Global Investors Meet, which is scheduled to be held in November.

Bommai had recently said that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss the cabinet exercise, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him.

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa last Friday had hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle, may take place before May 10.

The former chief minister had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this month.

The postponement of the cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held last week had also added to the speculations that it might have been done to accommodate expansion or reshuffle of the ministry, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision soon.

Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, and there are even talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.

Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of assembly polls next year.

There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections.