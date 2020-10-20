e-paper
Home / India News / Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to undertake aerial survey of flood-hit districts on October 21

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to undertake aerial survey of flood-hit districts on October 21

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Education K Sudhakar on Monday conducted a video conference with district collectors of flood-affected districts in the state to discuss the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reassured financial compensation to the people of north Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reassured financial compensation to the people of north Karnataka.(PTI)
         

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa will undertake an aerial survey of four flood-hit districts on Wednesday, after heavy rains battered the region last week.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he had said, “ Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to the woes of the people of Karnataka.The Centre would provide financial aid to the state soon.”

He has reassured financial compensation to the people of north Karnataka.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Education K Sudhakar on Monday conducted a video conference with district collectors of flood-affected districts in the state to discuss the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases.

As per a statement, Sudhakar instructed officials to initiate proper precautionary measures in flood-affected areas on a war footing, to prevent the outbreak of possible communicable diseases.

Over 150 villages had been surrounded by water in Kalaburagi, making it the worst-affected district in the state. People of 50 villages have been evacuated to safer places. A total of 23,250 people have been evacuated to government care centres in the district, officials said.

As many as 27 villages in the Vijayapura district have been affected and one person died due to floods. About 1,861 people in this district have been evacuated to care centres.

The minister also instructed officials to provide clean and safe drinking water and quality food to the affected people at care centres.

