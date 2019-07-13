Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs in Shirdi to offer prayers at Sai Baba temple

The rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who have been camping at Mumbai’s Renaissance Hotel, on Saturday arrived in Shirdi to offer prayers at the famous Sai Baba temple.

“The MLAs left for Shirdi in two special chartered flights at around 11:30 am. They will offer prayers at the temple and will return to the city by evening,” said a leader requesting anonymity.

The 12 rebel Karnataka MLAs, seven from Congress and three from JD(S), have been staying in Mumbai since last Saturday. Two of the 12 MLAs are independents.

The rebel lawmakers approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Karnataka speaker to accept their resignations they have submitted to him on June 7, pushing the coalition Karnataka government to the brink of collapse. In all 16 MLAs have resigned from their position so far.

“Until the government collapses or the apex court comes out with a decision we will continue to stay in Mumbai,” said one of the legislators wishing not to be named.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 15:14 IST