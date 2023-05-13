Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukkeri, Yemkanmardi
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE for Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukkeri, and Yemkanmardi.
Karnataka election 2023 results: The voting for Karnataka Assembly elections took place on May 10 to elect 224 members of the state assembly. A significant number of voters exercised their right to vote, with 73.19 percent turnout, the EC reported. In this blog, we will provide the latest updates on Chikkodi area constituencies. The eight assembly constituencies are Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raibag, Hukkeri, and Yemkanmardi.
In 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb won the Nippani seat by 8,506 votes. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s Kakaso Pandurang Patil. Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri of the Indian National Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Annasaheb Shankar Jolle by a margin of 10,569 votes from the Chikkodi-Sadalga seat. From the Athani constituency, Indian National Congress’s Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli outperformed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Laxman Sangappa Savadi by just 2,331 votes. Shrimant Balasaheb Patil of the Indian National Congress won the Kagawad seat by 32,942 votes, upstaging Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage. From the Kudachi constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s P Rajeev won the election. He outperformed Amit Shama Ghatage by a margin of 15,008 votes. Indian National Congress’s Pradeepkumar Ramu Malage lost the Raybag seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Duryodhan Aihole by 16,548 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Umesh Vishwanath Katti defeated Indian National Congress’s Appayyagouda Basagouda Patil by a margin of 15,385 votes from the Hukkeri seat. Indian National Congress’s Satish L Jarkiholi won the Yemkanmardi seat by just 2,850 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Astagi Maruti Mallappa.
For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.
|Seats
|Candidate
|Votes
|Nippani
|Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb (BJP)
|52,186
|Chikkodi-Sadalga
|Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri (INC)
|71,790
|Athani
|Laxman Sangappa Savadia (INC)
|71,866
|Kagawad
|Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage (INC)
|72,017
|Kudachi
|Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar (INC)
|57,954
|Raybag
|Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa (BJP)
|46,865
|Hukkeri
|Katti Nikhil Umesh (BJP)
|27,585
|Yemkanmardi
|Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (INC)
|88,556
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 02:02 PM IST
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: INC is leading with 10 seats in the state. BJP won 4 seats while JDS won just one.
-
May 13, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on just three seats in Chikkodi area constituencies. These are Nippani, Hukkeri and Yemkanmardi.
-
May 13, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress is leading with five seats in Chikkodi area constituencies. These are Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi and Yemkanmardi.
-
May 13, 2023 10:16 AM IST
Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa of BJP is leading from Raybag with 6511 votes. Independent candidate Shambhu Kallolikar is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 10:12 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: INC's Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar is leading from Kudachi with 12151 votes. BJP's P Rajeev is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: INC's Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage is leading with 1621 votes from Kagawad. BJP's Shrimant Balasaheb Patil is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: INC's Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri is leading with a huge margin of 8704 from Chikkodi-Sadalga. Katti Ramesh Vishwanath is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: BJP's Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb is leading with 323 votes from Nippani. Uttar Raosaheb Patil of NCP is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 09:25 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: INC's Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi is leading with 3814 seats from Yemkanmardi. BJP's Basavaraj Hundri is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 09:20 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: INC's Laxman Sangappa Savadia is leading from Athani by 2942 votes. INC's Mahesh Irangouda Kumathalli is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: Katti Nikhil Umesh from Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 1566 votes from Hukkeri. Indian National Congress's AB Patil is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Counting begins for all Chikkodi constituencies
-
May 13, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Chikkodi area results LIVE: Counting begins
-
May 13, 2023 06:21 AM IST
Chikkodi area poll results: Counting to begin at 8am on May 13
Counting for Chikkodi area constituencies - Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raibag, Hukkeri, and Yemkanmardi to begin at 8am on May 13.