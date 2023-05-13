Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga seat

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Raichure area constituencies are Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, and Lingsugur seats.

In 2018, Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) from the BJP won the Shorapur constituency, number 36, in Karnataka by securing 104,426 votes. The Shahapur constituency, number 37, in Karnataka was won by Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur from INC in 2018, with a total of 78,642 votes. In 2018, Venkatreddy Mudnal from the BJP emerged victorious in the Yadgir constituency, number 38, of Karnataka by securing 62,227 votes. The Raichur Rural constituency, number 53, in Karnataka was won by Basanagouda Daddal from the Indian National Congress in 2018, with a total of 66,656 votes. In 2018, Dr. Shivaraj Patil from the BJP won the Raichur constituency, number 54, in Karnataka by securing 56,511 votes. The Manvi constituency, number 55, in Karnataka was won by Raja Venkatappa Nayak from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2018, with a total of 53,548 votes. In 2018, Shivana Gouda Nayak from the BJP emerged victorious in the Devadurga constituency, number 56, of Karnataka by securing 67,003 votes. The Lingsugur constituency, number 57, in Karnataka was won by D. S. Hoolageri from the INC in 2018, with a total of 54,230 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Constituency Candidate Party Leading Margin Shorapur RAJA VENKATAPPA NAIK INC 17639 Shahapur SHARANABASAPPA DARSHANAPUR INC 10361 Yadgir CHANNAREDDY PATIL TUNNUR INC 2568 Raichur Rural Basanagouda Daddal INC 5270 Raichur Dr. Shivaraj Patil BJP 5435 Manvi G Hampayya Nayak INC 5667 Devadurga Karemma Janata Dal (Secular) 16859 Lingsugur MANAPPA D VAJJAL BJP 3066