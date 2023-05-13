Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Updated on May 13, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Karnataka election 2023 results: Latest vote counting updates for Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.

Workers arrange EVMs in a strong room after the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Haveri and Gadag area constitutes - Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

ConstituencySitting MLAPartyVotes
ShirahattiRamappa Sobeppa LamaniBJP91967
GadagHanumanthagowda Krishnegowda PatilINC77699
RonKalakappa BandiBJP83735
HangalC M UdasiBJP80529
HaveriNeharu OlekarBJP86565
ByadgiBallary Virupakshappa RudrappaBJP91721
HirekerurBasavanagouda PatilINC72461
RanibennurR Shankar S/O M RamachandraKPJP63910

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

ConstituencyCandidateTotal Votes
ShirahattiDr Chandru Lamani (BJP)69964
*GadagH. K. Patil (INC)78110
RonGurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (INC)94064
HangalSrinivas Mane (INC) 66729
HaveriRudrappa Manappa Lamani (INC)67510
ByadgiBasavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (INC) 85266
HirekerurUjaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (INC)62110
RanibennurPrakash Koliwad (INC) 54658
*Result Declared

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 02:04 PM

    Incumbent Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil (Congress) wins from Gadag constituency.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:28 AM

    INC's Prakash Koliwad is leading from Ranibennur by 8793 votes. Arunkumar Guththur (BJP) is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:20 AM

    Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (INC) is leading from Hirekerur by 6601 votes. Incumbent Basavanagouda Patil (BJP) is trailing behind.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:17 AM

    Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (INC) is leading from Byadgi with a margin of 11040 votes. BJP's Ballari Virupakshappa Rudrappa, current MLA of Byadgi is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:15 AM

    Rudrappa Manappa Lamani of the Indian National Congress is leading from Haveri by 2185 votes. Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar (BJP) is trailing behind.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:12 AM

    Srinivas Mane (INC) is leading from Hangal by 4731 votes. Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:09 AM

    Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil (INC) is leading from Ron by a huge margin of 12910 votes. BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi is trailing.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:07 AM

    Incumbent Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil (INC) is leading from Gadag by 1217 votes. Anil P Menasinakai of BJP is trailing

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:03 AM

    Dr Chandru Lamani (BJP) is leading from Shirahatti by 13992 votes. Ramakrishna Shidlingappa Doddamani (Independant) is trailing.

    The BJP's Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani won Shirahatti seat in 2018, defeating Congress' Doddamani Ramakrishna Shidlingappa, who had won in 2013. It's a Schedule Caste seat.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM

    Haveri and Gadag area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Haveri and Gadag area constituencies Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 06:02 AM

    Karnataka election results 2023: Haveri and Gadag area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Haveri and Gadag area constituencies Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

