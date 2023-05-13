Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Haveri and Gadag area constitutes - Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranibennur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Shirahatti Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani BJP 91967 Gadag Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil INC 77699 Ron Kalakappa Bandi BJP 83735 Hangal C M Udasi BJP 80529 Haveri Neharu Olekar BJP 86565 Byadgi Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa BJP 91721 Hirekerur Basavanagouda Patil INC 72461 Ranibennur R Shankar S/O M Ramachandra KPJP 63910

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Haveri and Gadag area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023