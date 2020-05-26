e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka exempts ministers travelling across states on duty from quarantine

Karnataka exempts ministers travelling across states on duty from quarantine

Passengers coming from ‘high prevalence states’ (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh) would be required to undergo a seven-day “institutional quarantine”, which will be followed by home quarantine.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 07:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
More than 500 Quarantine isolation beds ready in parking lot of Mahalaxami Race course to fight for coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai.
More than 500 Quarantine isolation beds ready in parking lot of Mahalaxami Race course to fight for coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande/HT File Photo)
         

Ministers of the central government or state governments or officers on their official duty, who are travelling across states, will be exempted from requirements of quarantine, the Karnataka government said on Monday.

The state government issued an addendum to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for inter-state passengers.

“Any person who gets a negative COVID test certificate (from ICMR approved lab) which is not more than two days old from the date of journey will be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine,” read the addendum.

The state government has laid down new norms for those coming from other states (including those coming by domestic air flights).

Passengers coming from ‘high prevalence states’ (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh) would be required to undergo a seven-day “institutional quarantine”, which will be followed by home quarantine.

The new norms also said that home quarantine of 14 days would be necessary for the passengers coming from other states.

tags
top news
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid1-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s eldest son on Crime Branch radar, documents seized: Report
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Bihar Board 10th result today at 12:30 pm, full details here
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
Power demand goes up as mercury rises, curbs ease
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In