e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka govt allows sale of green firecrackers during Diwali

Karnataka govt allows sale of green firecrackers during Diwali

The government advised the citizens to only buy green firecrackers in the view of environmental safety and health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:02 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
Green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers considerably.
Green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers considerably. (Sakib Ali / HT Archive)
         

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued modified guidelines for Diwali and permitted sale of only green firecrackers by licensed shops in the state.

Green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers considerably. They are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers. They are available as sparklers, flowerpots and maroons in the market, an official statement said here.

The Karnataka government noted that the green firecrackers are manufactured as per the formulation developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environment and Engineering Research Institute lab and product approval for the new formation is given by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The government advised the citizens to only buy green firecrackers in the view of environmental safety and health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In