Karnataka govt and opposition come together to fight Covid-19, tally reaches 83

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:52 IST

Karnataka recorded seven more positive cases of Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the total to 83 infections on Sunday. Three people have died so far and five have been discharged ever since the outbreak.

Five of the seven new cases were in Mysore and they have been isolated at designated hospitals in the district. The other two are from Udupi district-- a 35-year-old male with a travel history to Dubai and a 29-year-old male who had travelled to Kerala. Both of them have also been isolated at a designated hospital in Udupi district.

At an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Yediyruappa in which leaders from across the aisle including the leader of opposition Siddaramiah participated, several key decisions were taken to further contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramiah appealed to the people to seriously follow the lockdown norms to prevent further spread of the virus.

After the meeting, CM said all the suggestions given by the opposition have been duly noted. He assured that Kannadigas in other states like Goa would be taken care of, and if they desired, assistance would be provided for them to return.

The government also clarified that there was no bar on agricultural activities in the state and adequate insurance cover would be provided to all cops and civil workers involved in combating the threat from the virus and providing essential services.

The state government also said that extra precautions have been taken to maintain the supply of food grains. Assuring the opposition and people of the state that there was no shortage of testing kits, medicines or masks, Karnataka government said if necessary, more will be procured.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against a manager and the two workers of a supermarket chain in Mysore which did not allow entry to two students from the northeast, thereby discriminating against them. The Commissioner of Police, Mysore, asked people to behave responsibly at the time of this crisis and warned action against offenders.

All three staff members of the supermarket chain were taken into custody for interrogation after two Naga students studying at an engineering institute in the city were denied entry into the supermarket and a video of the same went viral.