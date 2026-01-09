Karnataka govt rejects demand for CBI probe into Ballari clashes

The state government on Thursday ruled out handing over the investigation into the Ballari clashes that led to the death of a Congress worker to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), rejecting demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserting confidence in the state police. State home minister G. Parameshwara said the Karnataka Police’s policies are capable enough to handle such cases. (HT Archives)

State home minister G. Parameshwara said the cabinet had taken a policy decision not to transfer such cases to the CBI and maintained that the Karnataka Police was fully capable of investigating the incident. “Our police are capable of handling any situation. If a situation arises where the police are unable to investigate, we will then consider handing over the case to the CBI. However, the Cabinet had earlier decided that no such cases would be handed over to the CBI,” Parameshwara said.

He added that the government would act only under exceptional circumstances. “Whenever there is a court order or any other compelling reason, we will decide accordingly. We have taken a decision in this regard, and at present there is no necessity to hand over the case,” he said.

The violence erupted in Ballari city over the installation of a banner in front of the residence of BJP legislator Gali Janardhana Reddy and escalated into a shootout that killed a Congress worker, Rajashekar. Police have so far arrested 26 people from both the Congress and the BJP in connection with the incident.

Investigators have also issued notices to more than 30 Congress workers, while the Brucepet police, who are leading the probe, have served notices on a total of 107 individuals. Several of those named are believed to be absconding to avoid arrest.

Officials familiar with the investigation said police are preparing to issue notices to Congress legislator Nara Bharath Reddy, BJP leader Janardhana Reddy and former minister B. Sriramulu as part of the continuing inquiry.

In response to the unrest and the national attention it has drawn, the state government on Wednesday reshuffled senior police leadership in Ballari. Vartika Katiyar was transferred from her post as Deputy Inspector General of the Ballari Division, and P.S. Harsha was appointed as Inspector General of Police. Sumana Pannekar was named Superintendent of Police, replacing Pavan Nejjur, who was suspended on the day he assumed charge following the violence.

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said earlier that a Congress fact-finding committee had concluded that the violence was triggered by the removal of a banner related to a statue of Maharshi Valmiki. Addressing a press conference, he said, “The decision of the local leaders to erect a statue of Maharshi Valmiki was right. The people of the district welcomed the statue into Ballari with celebrations from December 24 to 29. A banner was installed on January 1 about the Valmiki statue.”

He added that objections should have been raised through official channels. “If Janardhana Reddy or Sriramulu had any objections to Valmiki or the community, they should have raised them through official channels.