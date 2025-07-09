Karnataka HC notice on RCB plea against tribunal’s remarks in stampede case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), challenging “prejudicial observations” made against it by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in connection with the June 4 Bengaluru stampede. Issuing the notice, a bench of justices SG Pandit and TM Nadaf said it will hear the matter further on July 17 (Representative photo)

The bench of justices SG Pandit and TM Nadaf said it will next hear the matter on July 17.

RCB’s petition asked the high court to set aside portions of CAT’s July 1 order that include the negative comments made against the IPL franchise, while quashing the suspension of one of the five Karnataka police officers suspended by the government after the stampede.

RCB said the CAT wrongly held the franchise responsible for the stampede without giving it a chance to be heard. “The observations are factually and legally flawed, premature, and could negatively impact other ongoing proceedings involving RCB,” the plea said.

The June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL trophy-winning campaign left 11 people dead, drawing sharp criticism over planning and crowd management. The state government ordered the suspension of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vikash Kumar Vikash and four other officers of the Bengaluru Police a day after the incident.

Also Read: Suspension of 5 police officers after Bengaluru stampede an extreme step, says HC

Vikash challenged his suspension before the tribunal, claiming he was not responsible for the tragedy and that the police had no prior notice of the IPL victory parade, which triggered the stampede.

Setting aside Vikash’s suspension, CAT observed that RCB appeared “prima facie responsible” for the chaos. It said that RCB and its event partner, DNA Entertainment Networks, did not obtain the state’s permissions and failed to formally seek police approval or coordinate with authorities before announcing the event on Instagram.

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC questions suspension of 5 cops, seeks govt reply

RCB has argued that it was not made a party to the CAT proceedings and was not given an opportunity to defend itself. The observations, RCB contended, violate principles of natural justice.