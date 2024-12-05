Karnataka HC sets up SIT to probe into suicide case of Bhovi case accused

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday set up a special investigation team (SIT), comprising of three IPS officers, to probe the suicide of a 33-year-old advocate and entrepreneur, who had been under investigation for her involvement in the Bhovi Development Corporation case. Justice Nagaprasanna, presiding over a single-member bench, constituted the SIT to probe into the case within three months (File photo)

Justice Nagaprasanna, presiding over a single-member bench, constituted the SIT to probe into the case within three months. The team will be led by CBI superintendent of police Vinayak Verma, with officers Akshay Majli and Nisha James also on board. The decision was announced in response to a petition by the Bangalore Bar Association, which had called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the inquiry.

While delivering the order, justice Nagaprasanna said: “The application to refer the matter to the CBI stands rejected. However, I find it appropriate to constitute a SIT to investigate the case.” The court also dismissed a petition filed by CID deputy superintendent of police (DSP) BM Kanaka Lakshmi, seeking to quash the FIR in the matter.

The court emphasised the urgency of the investigation, instructing the SIT to immediately begin its work on the abetment case. The inquiry must be concluded within three months.

Addressing the legal framework, the court referred to Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, noting that the case arose from the complaint that DSP Kanaka Lakshmi had allegedly sought a bribe of ₹25 lakh from 33-year-old advocate, who named several CID officers in her alleged 11-page suicide note. The entrepreneur stated in her suicide note that she took her life due to the emotional distress caused by her questioning by the CID.

However, no substantial evidence had been presented to support the claim. The SIT will also investigate any potential evidence related to the ₹25 lakh demand, and if substantiated, legal proceedings under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act will follow.

The deceased had previously been interrogated by the DSP in connection with the Bhovi Corporation case, which involved the illegal transfer of ₹34 crore. According to reports, ₹7.16 crore was allegedly directed to her business, Annika Enterprises, while ₹3.79 crore was sent to Harnita Creations, a company owned by her sister. The remainder of the funds was allegedly funnelled to partnerships linked to close associates of former managing directors of the corporation.

The deceased’s young sister had filed a complaint alleging that CID personnel mistreated her sister and extorted money during the probe. Based on this complaint, the Banashankari police registered an FIR against the CID officers on charges of aiding suicide and violating the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation into these allegations is currently ongoing.