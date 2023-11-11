Karnataka HC upholds cancellation of PSI exam

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Friday upheld the state government’s April 29, 2022 decision to cancel the examination to fill up 545 posts of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) following large-scale malpractices allegedly involving some candidates and a few top-ranked police officials. The Karnataka high court dismissed petitions seeking an order from the government to make appointments to selected candidates who were not involved in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. (HT Archives)

A division bench comprising Justice PS Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda passed the order while dismissing petitions filed by some of the candidates.

The petitioners had sought an order from the government to make appointments to selected candidates who were not involved in the case. They had questioned the order of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, which had rejected their pleas against the government’s decision to conduct a fresh examination by cancelling the exam held in October 2021.

The court directed the state government to entrust the task of conducting a fresh written examination to an independent agency to maintain fairness in the conduct of the test.

In its interim order passed on September 28, 2022, the high court had directed the state government not to conduct a fresh examination till the petitions were adjudicated by the court.

State home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the state government is willing to conduct a re-examination for the PSI recruitment process, which has been embroiled in a scandal. He confirmed that the government has conveyed its stance to the court, seeking permission to conduct a fresh examination and initiate the selection process.

“We, as the government, have conveyed our position to the court. We asked them to give us permission to conduct the examination (again) and initiate the selection process. The judgement is yet to come from their end. We have been waiting. The day the order comes, we’ll start our process,” Parameshwara told media.

The PSI recruitment scandal refers to alleged irregularities in the selection of sub-inspectors in several districts in Karnataka, that sparked a political row in the state.

Several individuals, including additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, deputy superintendents of police (DSP), inspectors, various other police personnel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Divya Hagaragi (who owned the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi), and a Congress MLA’s gunman have been arrested in connection with the scandal. Another key accused, RD Patil, the alleged mastermind behind the scam, was granted bail and released on December 18, following a high court order.

Throughout the investigation, the CID identified 52 candidates involved in the scam, and the government has permanently banned them from participating in PSI exams. To date, a total of 110 individuals have been arrested in connection with the scandal.

Rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge said that the PSI recruitment exam scandal would reach its resolution in two to three weeks as the state government is actively addressing the matter in the court to safeguard the interests of aspiring candidates.

During the investigation, the police uncovered two separate gangs operating in Kalaburagi. The first gang, including Hagargi, was involved in answer sheet tampering with the assistance of invigilators. The second gang, led by Rudragouda Patil, used Bluetooth devices for communication.

A senior officer revealed that these Bluetooth devices were specialised equipment specifically acquired for this purpose, distinct from common audio devices available in the market. They were discreet enough to fit inside an individual’s ear without any visible external parts. The devices featured a transmitter with a SIM card, which was concealed inside the candidates’ shirts.

