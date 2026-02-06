The Karnataka Law Commission has recommended the enactment of a new law aimed at creating a comprehensive statutory framework for the welfare of soldiers, paramilitary personnel, and the widows and dependents of those killed in war. Karnataka Law Commission files report seeking law for welfare of soldiers, kin

In a report submitted to the state government, the commission proposed the Karnataka State Soldiers and Paramilitary Welfare Act, 2025, describing it as a measure to ensure structured and legally backed support for affected families across the state.

The commission has also called for amendments to the Karnataka Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 1983. According to the report, disbursements under the Act are still being made in line with revisions introduced nearly two decades ago. The panel recommended steps to revise the welfare fund to provide lawyers with social security and financial dignity after the completion of their professional careers.

In addition, the commission proposed the Karnataka Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund Rules, 2026, seeking an increase in welfare support for clerks who assist advocates and play a significant role in supporting the justice delivery system in courts.

The two reports were submitted on Wednesday by Karnataka Law Commission Chairman Dr. Justice Ashok B. Hinchageri to the Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister H.K. Patil said, “Steps will be taken to implement these two welfare programmes.”

Among those present during the submission were commission members R.B. Dharmagoudar and Prakash L. Nadiger; Director of the Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reforms, Dr. C.S. Patil; Dean of Bengaluru Law College, Dr. Suresh Nadagoudar; Chairman of the Advocates’ Council, Kamaraddi; and others.