Karnataka man rescued after falling into river while taking pictures, says 'wife pushed me'

What seemed like a harmless pitstop in the middle of a bridge to take pictures turned into a dramatic rescue op and a blame game when a man was allegedly pushed into a river by his wife. He was later rescued by the locals. Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing how the man was rescued by locals. (Screengrab/X/@HateDetectors)

The incident happened in Karnataka’s Yadgir city when a couple stopped their bike at a bridge over the Krishna River to click their pictures. The man, however, claimed he was pushed into the river during the photo session by his wife, reported India Today.

Luckily, the man managed to cling to a rock in the middle of the river and called for help, following which, some locals came to his rescue and helped him to safety. While the man alleged that he was pushed into the river by his wife, the latter has denied the charges.

Videos go viral

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing how the man was rescued by locals. The locals threw a rope at the man stranded in the middle of the river. He is seen holding onto the rope and swimming towards the bridge, following which, the rescuers pull him upwards.

The wife, who has denied her husband’s accusation that she pushed him, is also seen in the middle of the bridge asking for help to save him from onlookers and bystanders.

While several reports say that no formal complaint has been made about the matter, India Today has reported that the man has claimed in his complaint that it was his wife who insisted on stopping at Gurjapur Barrage to take some pictures. It happened while they were coming back from her parental home.

He added that when she asked him to stand at the edge of the bridge for pictures, he did so and his wife pushed him into the river in an attempt to kill him.

In his complaint, he has written, "Trusting her, I stood there facing the water, at which point she suddenly pushed me into the flowing river in an attempt to kill me. Swept away by the current, I managed to grab hold of a rock in the middle of the river and started shouting for help from passersby on the bridge," reported India Today.