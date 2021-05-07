Karnataka may extend lockdown-like curbs in state beyond May 12: CM

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the lockdown-like restrictions imposed across the state is likely to be extended beyond May 12.

“We are discussing this with officials... It has become inevitable to take stricter action,” Yediyurappa told reporters after visiting a temple in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar on Friday morning.

“What kind of action should be take will be decided in today and tomorrow’s meetings,” he said.

The possibility of an extension comes even as several other states have announced lockdown and other restrictions to contain the surge of Covid- 19.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 49,058 new infections , taking the active caseload to 517,075. Bengaluru accounted for 23,706 new infections, taking its active case count to 332,732. As many as 328 people succumbed to the viral disease in Karnataka on Thursday, taking state’s toll to 17,212. Bengaluru reported 139 deaths on Thursday, taking its Covid toll to 7,145, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

Covid cases have continued to steadily rise since the beginning of April. The Yediyurappa-led government is scrambling to increase preparedness now, almost 7 months after a state-appointed technical advisory committee (TAC) warned the administration of an imminent second wave in the state.

Karnataka’s health crisis has been exacerbated by the poor infrastructure which includes shortage of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen and even lack of space in crematoriums that are overflowing with the dead.

K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education on Thursday indicated that the restrictions have not worked as per expectation.

The Opposition leaders from the Congress have also backed the idea of a lockdown to reduce the stress on the crumbling healthcare infrastructure and containing the surge.