Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai misled Assembly, didn’t apologise: Ramachandra Guha

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:59 IST

Ramachandra Guha, the well known activist and historian has claimed that the home minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, has misled the state assembly on the floor of the house. Bommai had earlier said that he had called up the historian to apologise for the manhandling by Bengaluru Police on December 19 during an anti-CAA protest, in which the historian had participated along with others.

In two tweets on the topic, Guha said that this assertion by the minister was false and he had received no such call or apology. “Even if such an apology had been offered, I would have rejected it. The imposition of Section 144 was illegal (as the Karnataka high court has since upheld) and I was proud to be one of thousands of peaceful protesters who defied the state’s arbitrary action on that day,” Guha wrote.

Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah also tweeted saying, “Bommai has committed perjury on the floor of the house. It answers the question of where BJP workers derive their motivation from to spread fake news. Bommai has insulted the people whom he represents. He has to now apologise to the people and Ramachandra Guha in front of the media.”

However, the home minister was yet to react to the historian’s claim or on Siddaramiah’s tweet. Efforts to reach him for his comments were unsuccessful.

A young woman was detained by the Bangalore police for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ repeatedly at an anti-CAA protest being held at Freedom Park in Bangalore on Thursday.

AIMIM leader Assadudin Owaisi who was the star speaker at the event intervened and said, “What are you saying? You cannot say that.” The woman who was identified as Amulya was taken away from the podium by the Bangalore police and the police personnel said that they are investigating the matter. She has been taken to the Upparpet police station in the city.