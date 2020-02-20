e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai misled Assembly, didn’t apologise: Ramachandra Guha

Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai misled Assembly, didn’t apologise: Ramachandra Guha

In two tweets on the topic, Guha said that this assertion by the minister was false and he had received no such call or apology.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Ramachandra Guha had participated in a peaceful anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru on December 19. The Bengaluru Police had manhandled the protesters and taken several of them into custody.
Ramachandra Guha had participated in a peaceful anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru on December 19. The Bengaluru Police had manhandled the protesters and taken several of them into custody. (TWITTER.)
         

Ramachandra Guha, the well known activist and historian has claimed that the home minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, has misled the state assembly on the floor of the house. Bommai had earlier said that he had called up the historian to apologise for the manhandling by Bengaluru Police on December 19 during an anti-CAA protest, in which the historian had participated along with others.

In two tweets on the topic, Guha said that this assertion by the minister was false and he had received no such call or apology. “Even if such an apology had been offered, I would have rejected it. The imposition of Section 144 was illegal (as the Karnataka high court has since upheld) and I was proud to be one of thousands of peaceful protesters who defied the state’s arbitrary action on that day,” Guha wrote.

Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah also tweeted saying, “Bommai has committed perjury on the floor of the house. It answers the question of where BJP workers derive their motivation from to spread fake news. Bommai has insulted the people whom he represents. He has to now apologise to the people and Ramachandra Guha in front of the media.”

However, the home minister was yet to react to the historian’s claim or on Siddaramiah’s tweet. Efforts to reach him for his comments were unsuccessful.

A young woman was detained by the Bangalore police for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ repeatedly at an anti-CAA protest being held at Freedom Park in Bangalore on Thursday.

AIMIM leader Assadudin Owaisi who was the star speaker at the event intervened and said, “What are you saying? You cannot say that.” The woman who was identified as Amulya was taken away from the podium by the Bangalore police and the police personnel said that they are investigating the matter. She has been taken to the Upparpet police station in the city.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news