Karnataka MLAs to get recliners for post-lunch naps during assembly session

Members of the legislative assembly in Karnataka will get recliners to take a nap post lunch during the upcoming assembly session, state assembly speaker UT Khader said on Monday. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the state assembly in Bengaluru. (ANI/File)

UT Khader said that the move has been decided upon to prevent MLAs from being absent during assembly sessions.

The measure was taken to prevent absenteeism of MLAs after lunch as many would skip the proceedings of the House for a nap, a news agency PTI report mentioned.

The Karnataka assembly speaker said 15 recliners will be taken on rent and placed inside the Karnataka assembly from March 3 to March 21.

"We have decided to hire 15 recliners on rent during the legislative session from March 3 to March 21. We are not purchasing them considering it a wastage of money as they will lie unused rest of the year," the news agency quoted UT Khader.

The speaker said these recliners will be removed once the session is over.

According to the Speaker, tea and coffee were arranged for the convenience of the legislators at the lobby outside the House.

Karnataka assembly session

Karnataka Assembly Session will begin on March 3, with chief minister Siddaramaiah expected to present the state budget on March 7.

The Karnataka assembly session is also expected to see the presentation of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill.

A news agency PTI report said the select committee on Greater Bengaluru—tasked with restructuring the city's municipal agency—submitted its report to Karnataka assembly speaker on Monday.

Headed by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, the committee held several meetings with various stakeholders, including the city’s MLAs, MPs and senior administrative officials.

Arshad, along with committee members MLAs ST Somashekar, AC Srinivasa, B Shivanna, and Priyakrishna, submitted the report to Khader.

According to sources, the report recommends extending the city’s municipal limits and dividing it into seven municipal corporations, arguing that a single mayor and commissioner cannot efficiently manage the city’s administration.