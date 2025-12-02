Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah, DK vow to follow Congress high command

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar met for a second breakfast meeting in less than a week on Tuesday amid speculation about internal tensions over leadership change in the state government and dismissed talks of factionalism within the ruling Congress. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar speak to the media after their second round of breakfast meeting amid leadership tussle in the state, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The meeting was held at Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. Speaking afterward, Siddaramaiah insisted the two remained aligned in purpose and direction and said they would “listen to whatever (Congress) high command and Rahul Gandhi say”.

“I and D K Shivakumar will always remain as brothers. We are in the same party, follow one ideology, and will work together in the 2028 Legislative Assembly elections,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar had characterised the meeting a day earlier as an affair “between brothers”.

The renewed display of unity comes after the party high command instructed both leaders to settle their differences before the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly begins in Belagavi on December 8.

Their earlier breakfast meeting took place on November 29 at the chief minister’s residence, also at Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal’s urging. After both meetings, the leaders jointly addressed the press, saying they will follow whatever direction the Congress leadership decides regarding the question of leadership change in Karnataka.

Asked whether the two would travel to Delhi, Siddaramaiah replied, “So far, no communication. If they call us, we will definitely go.”

Pressed on when Shivakumar might assume the top post, the Chief Minister signalled a willingness to step aside if instructed. “Both of us will accept the decision taken by the party, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

Shivakumar and his brother, former member of Parliament (MP) D K Suresh, received Siddaramaiah, joined by Kunigal MLA H. D. Ranganath.

The December 2 meeting featured a 45-minute discussion on how the government should respond to an anticipated no-confidence motion from the BJP and the JD(S). Siddaramaiah said he and the deputy chief minister plan to take an all-party delegation to Delhi on December 8 to meet Karnataka’s MPs. “Me and Shivakumar would take an all-party delegation to Delhi on December 8 to meet all Karnataka MPs to brief them about issues of the State,” he said.

Shivakumar added that they reviewed legislative strategy, government matters and party concerns. He reiterated that decisions on a cabinet reshuffle would rest with the Congress leadership. Later, on social media, he wrote, “Hosted the CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our State under the Congress vision.”

Siddaramaiah said he would meet Venugopal at an event in Mangaluru on December 3.

According to Congress insiders, the party leadership in Delhi is expected to call both leaders for consultations after the current Parliament session ends on December 19. By that time, the Belagavi session of the state legislature will also have concluded. Officially, the expected Delhi visit will revolve around issues affecting farmers and the management of Karnataka’s water resources, though party leaders acknowledge that internal negotiations will also be on the table.

The Congress high command is preparing to discuss several matters with the two leaders, including possible changes in government leadership, a cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new head of the Karnataka Congress unit.