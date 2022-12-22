Karnataka principal held after 15 students accuse him of sexual harassment

The Arakalgud police on Wednesday arrested the principal of a government residential school in Karnataka’s Hassan city over allegations of sexual harassment of students.

The accused has been identified and he is the principal in the school where he had sexually harassed several students, police said.

The incident came to light on December 18 when at least 15 students at the hostel called the child helpline number 1098.

Based on the complaint, the district child welfare committee (CWC) members visited the residential school, conducted an inspection and held a consultation with the students.

After the students alleged that the principal had sexually harassed them on several occasions, the chairperson of the child welfare committee, HT Komala, lodged a complaint with the police.

“The child welfare committee had visited the school saying there is a complaint from our school against the principal. There are about 224 students studying in the school. There are both boys and girls. But it was not brought to the attention of the teachers at the school,” a teacher said.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, the Arakalgud police on Wednesday arrested the accused and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

“The accused is a native of Kodagu district. The Arakalgud police have arrested him and registered a POCSO case. But it is really shameful that an educated principal has committed such a despicable act,” superintendent of police Hariram Shankar said.