Karnataka rebel MLA R Shankar disqualified by Speaker 2 days after fall of Kumaraswamy government

Karnataka MLA R Shankar stands disqualified by the Karnataka Speaker for supporting the BJP despite having merged his party KPJP with the Congress on June 14 this year. Speaker KR Ramesh said R Shankar now ceases to be a member of the 15th Legislative Assembly till its expiry in 2023.

Detailing the circumstances that formed the basis for his decision, Speaker said, R Shankar, who had been elected to the Karnataka Assembly on a KPJP ticket, had requested that his party be merged with the Congress on June 14, 2019. Congress legislative party chief Siddaramaiah on the same day confirmed KPJP’s merger in a letter the Speaker. The Speaker suggested that the merger was complete on June 25, when he issued a written direction to considered R Shankar a Congress MLA and allot him a seat with the Congress MLAs.

Karnataka Speaker was speaking to the press about the pending resignations from 15 MLAs and pleas from political parties to disqualify 17 MLAs.

While the Kumaraswamy government was voted out in the trust vote held in Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, the Speaker didn’t decide on the vexatious issues of resignations and disqualifications.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:06 IST