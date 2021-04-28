IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Karnataka reports 39,047 new Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike
About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in Karnataka over the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)
About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in Karnataka over the last 24 hours. (ANI Photo)
india news

Karnataka reports 39,047 new Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike

  • Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Karnataka recorded 39,047 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the state-wide tally of active cases to 3,28,884, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department. This marks a significant jump from the 31,830 new cases the state recorded on Tuesday.

About 229 infected individuals also succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 15,036. As of today, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.58%. A total of 1,71,997 tests were conducted on Wednesday, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.58%.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest number of cases to the state’s tally and recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Mysuru and Kolara trailed Bengaluru with 1,759 and 1,194 cases, respectively.

Karnataka is currently under a 14-day lockdown which came into force from Tuesday night. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa urged people on Twitter to follow lockdown rules and stay indoors to help break the chain of virus transmission

"The 2 weeks of strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted

The state government asked returnees from Covid-19-affected countries and their contacts to isolate at homes for a period of 14 days from arrival in India even if they do not exhibit any Covid-related symptoms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka covid-19 in india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP