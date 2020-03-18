e-paper
Karnataka sets up Rs 200-cr fund to fight coronavirus

Apart from coronavirus, Karnataka is also grappling with bird flu and monkey fever.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a fund for coronavirus after an emergency meeting of the cabinet.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a fund for coronavirus after an emergency meeting of the cabinet.
         

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced setting up a Rs 200 crore fund to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state where 14 people have tested positive for the virus and one person has died.

Yediyurappa’s announcement came after an emergency cabinet meeting. Apart from coronavirus, the state is also grappling with bird flu in several parts and Kasyanur Forest Disease (or Monkey Fever) in the Malnad region of the state.

The chief minister also announced the setting up of a task force which will monitor all the three health challenges facing the state. The task force includes Health and Family Welfare minister B Sriramulu, Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana, Home Minister Basvraj Bommai apart from the Chief Secretary of the state.

It was also decided at the meeting that all incoming international passengers would be compulsorily quarantined for a period of 14 days. The state health minister also said that as a precautionary measure it was contemplating barring all international flights from landing in Bangalore.

Track live updates on coronavirus outbreak here.

Commenting on the three new positive cases in the state on Wednesday, Sriramulu said that this included two men - a 56-year-old and a 35-year old - who had returned from USA and a 25-year-old woman who had returned from Spain. All three have been moved to isolation facilities and those who had come in contact have been traced and quarantined at their homes.

The state had earlier announced a partial lockdown in which schools, colleges, universities, pubs, malls, theatres, sports stadiums, public parks and even non-essential medical services like dental services have been shut even as essential services including government offices and pharmacies, hospitals continue to function.

