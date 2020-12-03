e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka will have law against “love jihad”: State home minister

Karnataka will have law against “love jihad”: State home minister

“Love jihad” is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bengaluru
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, Uttar Pradesh has recently promulgated an ordinance in this regard and our officials have been directed to get a copy of it.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, Uttar Pradesh has recently promulgated an ordinance in this regard and our officials have been directed to get a copy of it.(HT photo)
         

Karnataka will have a law against “love jihad”, and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh had recently promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

“Love jihad” is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

“...when Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments started mulling over it (a law), we too started thinking about it- how to do it, how to ensure that there was pressure or force involved (in conversion)- it is the main thing,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he said, Uttar Pradesh has recently promulgated an ordinance in this regard and our officials have been directed to get a copy of it.

Also Read | First man booked under UP’s new law against forced conversions arrested

“After gathering information from other states also regarding the measures taken there, in Karnataka too we will have a law against love jihad for sure. The chief minister has agreed to it...,” he added.

Last month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that the government will take strong measures to put an end to religious conversion in the name of love and marriage.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too on Wednesday had asserted that a stringent law against ‘Love Jihad’ will be enacted in Karnataka.

However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy on Tuesday had said there was no proposal of enacting a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage before the government for now.

“...Being the scrutiny committee chairman, I can say that no such proposal has come before me yet,” he added.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In