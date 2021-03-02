Karnataka's agriculture minister gets his Covid-19 vaccine at home, kicks up row

Karnataka’s minister for agriculture B C Patil courted controversy on Tuesday after health officials administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the former’s residence in Hirekerur, about 336 km from Bengaluru.

The video and pictures of health officials administering the vaccine at Patil’s residence flooded social media and television news channels broadcast the story on loop to highlight the misuse of power by the minister.

The minister’s wife was also administered the vaccine at home.

“There were many people in the house and I would have to wait for around half an hour at the hospital is the reason why I took it at home,” the minister told a local Kannada news channel.

He added that there were certain privileges and his decision to take the vaccine at home cannot be considered wrong. Patil said that he had himself called health officials to his residence for the vaccine.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders were seen taking the Covid-19 vaccine at hospitals.

The incident has given the opposition parties more fuel to attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.

“In this government, anyone can do anything they please,” H D Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) said. The Congress too called out the hypocrisy of the minister and said that instead of serving the people, Patil was getting people to serve him.

Dr. K. Sudhakar, the state’s health minister said that there is no provision for people to take the vaccine at home. He told reporters that the health department would issue circulars that would restrict officials from visiting the residences of any person willing to be vaccinated.

Social media exploded with comments against the minister and the government. Other prominent citizens across Bengaluru like Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Sudha Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and senior ministers of the government took their vaccination shots at a hospital.