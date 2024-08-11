Karnataka’s Tungabhadra dam gate washed away; alert issued along river Krishna

Bengaluru: Gate number 19 of the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka was washed away on Saturday night following the snapping of a chain link, causing significant concern for downstream regions, officials aware of the incident said. Gate no 19 of the dam collapsed after snapping of the chain link (Twitter Photo)

Officials said the incident led to the release of floodwaters with an initial discharge of nearly 35,000 cusecs. The total discharge downstream is expected to reach 48,000 cusecs.

Following the collapse, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a flood warning to residents living along the banks of the river Krishna, asking them to stay vigilant.

APSDMA officials said those residing in the Kurnool district’s Kosigi, Mantralayam, Nandavaram, and Kouthalam areas have been issued a warning.

“The floodwaters are being discharged at a significant rate. People in the affected areas should be alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety,” read an official statement.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is on the way to the dam for an inspection, said officials.