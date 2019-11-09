Kartarpur Corridor Opening: PM Narendra Modi to flag-off first batch of pilgrims

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an orange headscarf and offered prayers at Punjab’s Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday morning before heading to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur for the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor that will link two shrines-one in India and another in Pakistan--dedicated to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, three days before his 550th birth anniversary.

The 4.7-kilometre-long corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara in India’s Gurdaspur district to Kartarpur Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

PM Modi will also see off the first batch of pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Corridor. Giani Harpreet Singh of the Akal Takht is leading the 500-member Indian delegation that also includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab.

The Prime Minister will declare open the Integrated Check Post at the passenger terminal building at Gurdaspur.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also inaugurate the corridor on the end of the route in Pakistan. Several other events are being held in Kartarpur to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

Modi was received at the Ber Sahib Gurdwara by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Jagir Kaur. Union minister Harsimrat Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Governor V P Singh Badnore were also present.

The prime minister was presented a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) and spent nearly 20 minutes at the Gurdwara and listened to the hymns.

Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi and used to take daily bath in the holy Kali Bein.