Karti Chidambaram always kept under bright light, not allowed to sleep well: Singhvi

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is being kept constantly under bright lights, not allowed to sleep and his health is not in a good condition in CBI custody, his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a special court on Friday.

Singhvi’s allegation came shortly before special judge Sunil Rana remanded Karti to CBI custody for three more days. During the arguments in the court on Friday, Singhvi said Karti’s blood pressure levels were fluctuating as he was not allowed to sleep till 2.30 am. “On one particular night”, the senior counsel said, “Karti was shifted from his cell to another where four guards were present. In a bid to keep Karti awake, the guards were chatting and playing cards.”

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing CBI, defended the agency and said there was no effort to keep Karti awake or harass him. “Whenever I meet him, first thing I do is ask about his well being. I ask him how he is doing and if he is comfortable,” Mehta said.

Singhvi produced a medical report that showed 46-year-old businessman’s blood pressure was 140/90, while on March 8 it was 150/100.

Karti’s lawyer also requested the judge to permit home food to be delivered to Karti citing his health condition.

While the court had so far not entertained the request, in Friday’s hearing, the judge finally left the decision with CBI and asked them if they “are fine with allowing the food to be delivered to the accused, then there is no issue”.

Meanwhile, CBI officials speaking to HT on the condition of anonymity, said that Karti was not cooperating in their investigation. “He is evasive when confronted with evidences. He says he is a victim of political vendetta and does not talk,” said a senior CBI official privy to the case.