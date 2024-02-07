 ‘Karz ke bojh se…’: Shashi Tharoor turns Hindi poet to take on Modi govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Karz ke bojh se…’: Shashi Tharoor turns Hindi poet to take on Modi govt. Watch

‘Karz ke bojh se…’: Shashi Tharoor turns Hindi poet to take on Modi govt. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 10:43 PM IST

In his speech, Shashi Tharoor accused the Narendra Modi government of being ‘all talk and no action’.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who often makes headlines for his English vocabulary, took an unusual route to criticise the BJP-led government in the Parliament.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

While discussing the interim Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the Congress MP delivered his critique through a poem in Hindi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Karz ke bojh se aam aadmi tar tar ho gaya, mehenga ho gaya khana peena, mehenga ghar ho gaya (The common man is overwhelmed by the burden of debt, food and housing has become expensive)," Tharoor said while sharing a poem by his former colleague Vijay Dhillon.

Further taking a dig at the Modi government he recited: "Kuch chuninda yaaro ko bade bungalow ho gaye, baalon se pairon tak hum kangle ho gaye (Some selected friends got big bungalows, we became destitute from hair to feet).

Later, the Congress party shared Tharoor's video on their X handle, while the Lok Sabha MP took to the social media platform to inform that Dhillon wrote the poem on his request.

“Full credit for authorship to my friend and former Haryana Congress colleague Vijay Dhillon whose poetry, both serious and witty, I truly enjoy. He wrote this at my request,” Tharoor wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, while initiating the debate on the Interim Budget, Tharoor accused the Narendra Modi government of being "all talk and no action".

Also Read | India had become 3rd largest economy in 2011; PM Modi only spreading lies: Kharge

In a swipe aimed at Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks describing GDP as governance, development and performance, Tharoor said that under the Modi government 'G' "stands for governmental intrusion and tax terrorism, 'D' for demographic betrayal and 'P' for poverty continuing".

“This actual 'GDP' also jettisons the trinity of 'demography, democracy and diversity' that the government claims to be serving,” he said, according to PTI.

Tharoor said that in 2014 the people chose to offer a mandate to the BJP-led NDA government with the hope that this government would come through on their "bloated rhetoric" of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

"Fast forward to 10 years later, we find the people of this country have been sadly betrayed by a government whose economic mismanagement in this past decade has left the people of India staring at widespread distress, hardship, low incomes and high unemployment," the Congress leader said, according to the news agency.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On