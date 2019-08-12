Kashmir Eid prayers ‘conclude successfully’, says official

india

Aug 12, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that Eid prayers were held in all districts of the state in peaceful atmosphere as restrictions were eased amid tight security.

The state has been under security lockdown since August 5 when government moved to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories – J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without an assembly. Both Houses of Parliament have passed the changes.

“Over 5000 devotees offered prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu. We’ve reports of the successful conclusion of Eid prayers from the Kashmir valley in Baramulla, Ramban, Anantnag, Shopian, Awantipora, Srinagar and other places,” said Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission), reports ANI.

Kansal added that more than 2.5 lakh sacrificial animals were arranged by the administration and mandis were set up in 8 places to facilitate buying.

“Treasuries and banks were kept open,over Rs 500cr was released in 2-3 days, including wages of employees and others. Restrictions were eased on Sunday, we saw traffic at many places,” Kansal added.

People could be seen flocking to local mosques to offer prayers in small groups. Large groups of people were not allowed to assemble, reports ANI tweeting photos and videos of people offering prayers at mosques.

On Sunday, Senior state administrative and police officials — divisional commissioner Baseer Khan, inspector general of police Swayam Prakash Pani and Srinagar’s district magistrate Shahid Choudhary — held a meeting with local clerics on Sunday to oversee prayer arrangements and ensure peaceful celebrations.

