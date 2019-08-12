BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of ‘fear mongering’ over J-K situation

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:10 IST

Union minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Sunday accused the Congress party of “fear mongering”, a day after Rahul Gandhi said the Centre should take urgent steps to ensure the safety of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was not a decision that would have been music to the ears of Rahul Gandhi or his allies, as they are the ones who have flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering,” Singh said, days after the Centre revoked special status to J&K.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, AICC secretary Pranav Jha said: “For an individual and the party that he belongs to Jitendra Singh ji and the BJP flourished the most out of listening the music of corruption and separatism that played out of their government with the PDP for about 4 years. It was indeed Rahul Gandhi’s party that brought J&K to India and would always ensure that it remains, including PoK, an integral part of India for eternity.”

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Gandhi said: “Reports of unrest are emanating from J&K where the Govt. has imposed a media & communications black out. I urge the Govt. to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of every citizen in J&K.”

Chidambaram criticises move

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party would not have “snatched away” the special status for J&K had it been a Hindu-dominated state.

“If J&K was a Hindu dominated state, BJP would not have done this. They did it only because the region is dominated by Muslims,” the former union minister alleged.

