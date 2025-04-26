Kashmir tightens security, states ask Pakistan nationals to leave in Pahalgam attack aftermath

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, police and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and across other parts of India have launched operations security operations, which include a crackdown on suspects over networks that aid terrorist activities and an ultimatum to Pakistani nationals who have been asked to leave India. Security personnel have stepped up vigilance and are carrying out search operations in Anantnag.(HT_PRINT)

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, police along with the Army, CRPF and other security forces launched extensive search and cordon operations to ensure public safety and curb terrorism, reported news agency ANI on Saturday.

Security personnel have carried out numerous raids across the district. So far, 175 suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with networks that aid terrorist activities.

The increased security comes after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Several people were injured during the terrorist attack as well.

Pak nationals across states asked to leave

After the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Indian government called for all Pakistani nationals in the country on short-term visas to leave by April 27.

Union home minister Amit Shah called on all chief ministers of states to identify and ensure that Pakistani nationals left the country by the given deadline.

In Maharashtra, 55 Pakistani nationals living on short-term visas were asked to leave.

An official told PTI news agency, there are 18 Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in Nagpur, 19 in Thane city, 12 in Jalgaon and three in Pune, while Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Raigad have one each.

In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the state home minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the state had begun preparations to deport Pakistani citizens as well.

The state home minister further stated that even Pakistani students currently studying in Karnataka would be asked to return. "We, too, have issued the advisory to our SPS. I do not have the exact numbers as of now," he added.

As many as 228 Pakistani nationals have been identified in Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, authorities identified four Pakistani women in Prayagraj on short-term visas.

"One Pakistani woman left on Friday, while three Pakistani women will leave on Saturday," the Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba said, as quoted by ANI.

The Delhi government also issued a circular stating, “All existing valid visas, except Medical visas, Long Term Visas, Diplomatic & Official visas, issued by Government of India to Pak Nationals stands revoked with immediate effect from April 27, 2025."