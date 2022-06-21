Home / India News / 32 foreigners among 118 terrorists killed this year, says J&K Police
32 foreigners among 118 terrorists killed this year, says J&K Police

Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Toiba and 26 from Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.
Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&amp;K police at the site of an encounter in which Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Parray, who was involved in the recent killings of two police personnel, was killed, at the Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area in Srinagar on June 12.&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 08:37 PM IST
Aryan Prakash

A total of 118 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley in this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. Out of these, 32 foreign terrorists have been gunned down.

“So far 118 #terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in #Kashmir in current year. Last year in 2021 total 55 terrorists including 2 #foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from #Pak sponsored Lashkar-e-Toiba and 26 from Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general, Kashmir Zone said.

“By targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists,” Kumar added.

The J&K Police continues its crackdown on terror across the Kashmir Valley. In another development, the police attached five houses after the owners were found to be sheltering terrorists, the J&K Police said in a statement. Two houses have been attached in jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The punitive action by the security forces comes at a time when the Kashmir Valley has witnessed an increase in targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals. National security advisor Ajit Doval in an interview to news agency ANI said that the Narendra Modi government had taken steps in the past and will do more in the future to protect vulnerable sections. "Best thing is to go on offensive mode against terrorists and make sure they're accounted for," he said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

