Kashmiri men taking to terrorism has reduced drastically: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:52 IST

Against the backdrop of the revocation of Article 370 and creation of two union territories out of the erstwhile state, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that the number of Kashmiri youth picking up guns has gone down drastically.

Responding to media queries on the sidelines of a programme in Kathua on Sunday, the DGP said, “I told the media in Kashmir just yesterday that 240 to 250 militants are active in Kashmir as per a list with us. Their number has come down considerably but what is positive and appreciable is the fact that local youth are not picking up guns compared to what had been the practice. Only few youth have picked up guns.”

The DGP further said that to bring back such misguided youth to the national mainstream many skill development programmes have been initiated by the government and sports has also been given a major push.

He informed that that “Operation All Out” was in full swing in Kashmir to neutralize remaining terrorists.

”We are getting good results out of it. However, ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased on the borders because they want to push maximum terrorists into J&K to vitiate the atmosphere, which has improved drastically in recent times (post abrogation of Article 370),” he said.

“But we are prepared to foil their attempts. Our border grid is very strict but there were certain successful infiltrations. We had successfully eliminated three Jaish terrorists in Nagrota recently, who had infiltrated the preceding night (from across the international border),” he added.