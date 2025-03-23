Kashmir's Kaman Bridge, dividing India and Pak, opens after 6 years for a tragic exchange

The Kaman Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, which divides India and Pakistan was reopened on Saturday for the first time in six years but under unusual and tragic circumstances. Indian Army officials facilitate the return of the mortal remains of two missing youths from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POJK), at Uri in Baramulla on Saturday.(ANI )

According to news agency ANI, the bridge, located in the Uri sector of Kashmir's Baramulla, was used to facilitate the return of the bodies of a couple who are believed to have drowned in the Jhelum River two weeks ago.

On March 5, the Indian Army said, a young man and woman from the villages of Basgran and Kamalkote tragically "drowned" in the Jhelum River.

In response, the Indian Army immediately launched an extensive search operation to recover their bodies.

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman had floated across the river, drifting from one side of the Line of Control (LoC) to the other.

The young man's body was first spotted on the Indian side near the Kaman Bridge but could not be retrieved due to the river's strong currents and was carried to the Pakistani side, the officials said.

The body was eventually recovered near Chinari in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir while the woman’s body was found just a day earlier, also from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir side of the river, an Indian Express report said.

India-Pak militaries collaborate to transport bodies

After the recovery of the bodies, the Indian and Pakistani military authorities collaborated to ensure the smooth return of the corps which led to the reopening of the Kaman Bridge, after six years of its closure as both sides agreed to open it on the humanitarian grounds.

The bodies were officially returned to Indian authorities, with the district administration, family members, and military personnel from both nations present during the process.

"In a demonstration of humanitarian cooperation, the Indian and Pakistani armies coordinated efforts to recover the body," the Army said.

Mohammed Rafi, a relative of the drowned woman, expressed gratitude to the Army, saying, "Fifteen days ago, the children jumped into the river. Search operations were conducted by NDRF and Navy teams, but the bodies had drifted beyond the LoC. Today, the bodies were retrieved and handed over to us. We are thankful to our Police and Army officers."

The cousin of the drowned man also appreciated the Army's efforts.