Kathua rape victim’s family should get justice: Rajnath

The family of the Kathua rape victim should get justice, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Singh’s remarks came amid nationwide outrage over the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Rasana village in Jammu’s Kathua district.

“The victims’ family should get justice,” the minister told reporters when asked about the case.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakarwal Muslim community, had disappeared on January 10. A week later, her body was found.

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who were charged with destroying evidence.

Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the incident.