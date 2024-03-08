 KC Venugopal explains why he is back in Alappuzha in 2024 Lok Sabha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / KC Venugopal explains why he is back in Alappuzha in 2024 Lok Sabha

KC Venugopal explains why he is back in Alappuzha in 2024 Lok Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 09:32 PM IST

The Congress lost Alappuzha in 2019 after KC Venugopal opted out from Lok Sabha and shifted to the Rajya Sabha

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will be contesting from Kerala's Alappuzha in the 2024 Lok Sabha election while he is already a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. As the Congress announced the first list of 39 candidates on Friday, his name was confirmed from Alappuzha -- the constituency that he held from 2009 to 2019. The Congress lost the seat after KC Venugopal withdrew from the 2019 election and shifted to the Rajya Sabha in 2020. The Congress fielded Shanimol Usman who was defeated by CPM's AM Arif. "It is very clear. This is the Lok Sabha election which will decide the future of the country. Our target is to win the maximum number of seats in this Lok Sabha election and then eradicate this fascist government. We are looking to win the maximum seats that we can," KC Venugopal said.

KC Venugopal will be contesting from Alappuzha in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.(HT_PRINT)
KC Venugopal will be contesting from Alappuzha in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.(HT_PRINT)

Out of the 39 candidates declared on Friday, 16 were from Kerala -- Rajmohan Unnithan from Kasaragod, K Sudhakaran from Kannur, Shafi Parambil from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, MK Raghavan from Kozhikode, VK Sreekandan from Palakkad, Ramya Haridas from Alathur (SC), K Muraleedharan from Thrissur, Benny Behanan from Chalakudy, Hibi Eden from Ernakulam, Dean Kuriakose from Idduki, KC Venugopal from Alappuzha, Kodikunnil Suresh from Mavelikkara (SC), Anto Antony from Oathanamthitta, Adoor Prakash from Attingal, Dr Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala and in 2019 Congress and alliance won 19 out of 20. The BJP did not win any seats but is putting up a strong fight this time with Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Anil K Antony from Pathanamthitta, Suresh Gopi from Thrissur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Kerala said the BJP will win double-digit seats from the state. Shashi Tharoor reacted to it and said it will be possible only if both digits are zero.

