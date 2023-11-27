KCR and his family have only looted Telangana: Anurag Thakur

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur, who is in Telangana campaigning for his party ahead of the November 30 assembly election, slammed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the failed Kaleshwaram Project and the alleged liquor scam in Delhi involving KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Union minister and BJP Anurag Thakur campaigning in Telangana (Twitter/@ianuragthakur)

Kavitha is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate to unearth her role in influencing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy and alleged bribery allegations.

Addressing a crowd during a road show, Thakur said that KCR and his entire family have only looted Telangana and said that soon after the BJP comes to power, all corrupt leaders would be put behind bars.

“Just like the corrupt leaders of Delhi’s Aam Admi Party, soon the corrupt leaders of Telangana will also be put in jail,” Thakur said.

Accusing the Telangana chief minister of taking a commission for every work, Thakur said, “When no post was found for KCR’s daughter, he [KCR] sent her to Delhi to do a liquor scam. He does ‘no work’ in the state till he gets a 30% commission. And while the liquor boxes were being sold in Delhi, KCR’s daughter was getting her commission here. Because of such corrupt leaders, Telangana has a Rs.5 lakh debt today.”

Thakur has been conducting meetings in the state ahead of the polls and has publicly endorsed BJP candidate Shri D. Srikanth Reddy contesting from the Siddipet assembly.

The Union minister also said that “no one” under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government can escape corruption.

He said that the current government of Telangana is yet to fulfil a single promise made to the farmers and the youth of the state and added the BJP government on the other hand has increased the incomes of farmers in recent years.

“When the prices of urea and fertilisers were increasing worldwide, we did not let those prices increase. Instead, we in India, increased the incomes of farmers. Modi Ji gave free and cheap fertilisers to the farmers of Telangana,” Thakur claimed.

Further, if elected, the BJP government will give Rs.2,500 to all the farmers to buy seeds and fertilisers and fix the minimum selling price (MSP) of paddy to Rs.3,100, said Thakur.

The Union minister also promised that the BJP government, after coming to power, would give four LPG cylinders free of cost to every household.

Thakur also said that the BJP would reduce the price of petrol in the state if elected. “We will provide laptops to all our sisters studying in colleges and if a daughter is born in Telangana, we will make a fixed deposit of Rs.2 lakh in her name,” Thakur added.

Thakur further the farmers to come together and overthrow the corrupt KCR-led government in Telangana and promised that the BJP would bring forth “a new phase of development in the state”.