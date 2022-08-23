KCR’s daughter files defamation case after BJP leaders’ charge

Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday filed a defamation case in a Hyderabad court against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Varma and former BJP lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sarsa for linking her with the alleged liquor policy scam involving Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by BJP leaders in Delhi on Sunday, the TRS leader said she also filed a petition seeking an injunction order preventing them from making further allegations without any basis.

The BJP was in power in the Centre and all the investigation agencies were in their hands, Kavitha told reporters. They could order whatever investigation they wanted, if they had any evidence, she said. “We shall extend all cooperation to the investigation agencies.”

Stating that the allegations made against her and the TRS were baseless, Kavitha said it was an unhealthy trend in politics to sling mud at political opponents and weaken them psychologically.

“It is pretty clear that the BJP is rattled by the criticism being made by my father against the BJP and anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre,” she said. “That is why the BJP is trying to damage the reputation of our family.”

The efforts of the BJP to malign KCR and his family members will come to nothing, Kavitha said. Even during the movement for separate Telangana state, there were several allegations against the TRS, but that failed to dampen its spirits, she pointed out.

“There was no reply to any of the questions posed by the TRS to the Centre, including the acquittal of 11 accused in the infamous Bilkis Bano gang rape case. In order to divert the attention of the people from such crucial issues, the BJP has made such baseless allegations,” Kavitha said.

On Sunday, Sarsa, who represented Rajouri Garden assembly constituency in Delhi in the past, alleged that Kavitha had felicitated the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel and brought liquor barons from the south. Money was paid in advance for liquor licences. He further alleged that Kavitha had arranged ₹4.5 crore bribe to Sisodia, of which ₹3.5 crore was paid in cash and the rest through a credit note to get a distillery in Punjab unsealed.

“Kavitha has a role in all this give and take. She was holding meetings. She met with the Chadha family, took money and had their factory unsealed,” he alleged.

BJP MP Verma also alleged that KCR’s family members had attended meetings on the forming of the Delhi government’s excise policy at a five-star hotel in the national capital. The excise policy of Delhi was similar to that of Telangana and West Bengal, he said.

The state BJP countered the allegations by TRS.

Instead of attacking the BJP, the chief minister’s family should be ready to face the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said. “Let the agencies probe into the involvement of Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and bring out the truth,” he said.

