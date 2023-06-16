KCR says BRS will contest all seats in Maha polls, rules out alliance

NAGPUR : Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks after inaugurating Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s office in Nagpur. (HT Photo)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his Bharat Rashtra Samithi will not enter into an alliance in Maharashtra and asserted that his party will fight every seat in the state in the civic, assembly and general elections.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting after opening his first party office in Nagpur, Rao said his party would contest all the elections in Maharashtra, including the ensuing municipal corporations. “We will also contest all the ensuing Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra,” he said.

After success of his three rallies across Maharashtra, the BRS president entered Vidarbha. Earlier he had addressed well-attended rallies in Nanded (February 5), Kandhar Loha in Nanded district (March 26) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra on April 24.

In an apparent effort to project itself as a national party, BRS is actively working on expanding its presence in Maharashtra and addressing key issues, such as farmers’ suicides and Dalits’ welfare. In the previous meetings, Rao, apart from addressing these issues, also promised a slew of welfare measures if voted to power in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons, Rao said his party wants a qualitative change in the country, if it comes into power. He made it clear that his party was not interested in striking an alliance with other opposition parties. “If they (opposition parties) like my agenda, they can join us,” he said.

Rao had earlier announced going it alone in Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 by strengthening its organizational network and contesting all the 288 assembly constituencies in the state under the slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.

Answering a question, KCR said he is not bothered about the accusation that his party would work as the spoilsports for the opposition votes and help the BJP in the elections in Maharashtra. “If opposition parties brand my organisation as B or C team of the BJP, I am least bothered about it,” he said.

Addressing party workers, KCR highlighted the challenges being faced by the people, such as water scarcity, inadequate electricity supply, and the lack of fair prices for agricultural products. He expressed concern over the distressing issue of farmer suicides. He asked why farmers in a state with abundant rivers were resorting to such extreme measures.

He emphasized that the implementation of 24-hour power and water supply in Telangana had significantly reduced farmer suicides in the state. He stressed the necessity of a new national water policy.

The Nagpur event witnessed the joining of many former legislators and leaders from Maharashtra into the BRS.