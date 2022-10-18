Kedarnath chopper crash: PM Modi, Shah and others condole tragedy killing 7

A tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Tuesday killed all seven on board, including the pilot, prompting chief minister Pushkar Dhami to order a probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief; "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," his office tweeted.

The accident happened at Garud Chatti, just two kilometres from Kedarnath Dham. The helicopter was reportedly carrying pilgrims to the iconic shrine and Bad weather is believed to be the reason behind the tragedy.

Union home minister Amit Shah, CM Dhami and several other leaders also took to Twitter to condole the deaths in the incident.

"The incident of the crash of the helicopter carrying devotees in Kedarnath is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this suffering," Amit Shah wrote in Hindi.

"There have been very sad reports of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. Teams of SDRF and district administration have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the tragic incident," Dhami tweeted.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic crash. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them the strength to bear this loss." “We are in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation," he said earlier.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe. The helicopter that crashed was registered as VT-RPN and belongs to Delhi-based Aryan Aviation.