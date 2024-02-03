 ‘Kejriwal a bhagoda…always on the run’: BJP's Poonawalla hits out at AAP supremo | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Kejriwal a bhagoda…always on the run’: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hits out at AAP supremo

‘Kejriwal a bhagoda…always on the run’: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hits out at AAP supremo

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 07:05 PM IST

"Today people of Delhi are saying "Bhag Kejriwal Bhag", he has become 'bhagoda'…" Poonwalla said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday amid the latter skipping multiple summons of the Enforcement Directorate. Poonawalla called Kejriwal a ‘bhagoda’. He said, "Today people of Delhi are saying "Bhag Kejriwal Bhag", he has become 'bhagoda'...Kejriwal is on the run when it comes to the allegations of corruption in liquor scam and Kejriwal believes in hit and run when it comes to making wholesale scurrilous allegations without any basis or substance..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla(PTI)

Poonawalla also called out Kejriwal's claim concerning poaching AAP MLAs in the national capital. He said, “Today when Delhi Police asked them for evidence, Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers ran away. These allegations are like the allegations that Arvind Kejriwal once made against Nitin Gadkari... When nothing was found, he apologised to him…”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has skipped multiple summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Wednesday, the ED issued a fifth summons to the CM after he skipped multiple summonses issued earlier. However, the AAP supremo steered clear of it.

Earlier, the CM also claimed that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by offering 25 crore to each. The Delhi Police crime branch team visited the CM's house on Saturday and handed over the notice issued to him concerning the probe into the MLA poaching claims. In response, the AAP supremo said, “I sympathise with this crime branch police officer. What is their (officers') fault? Their job is to stop crime. But instead, this kind of drama is being done. That is why crime is increasing so much in Delhi.”

The Delhi Police crime branch team visited the chief minister's residence on Friday and Saturday to serve the notice to the CM in person.

The Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly accused the BJP of trying to topple its government through illegal means. However, the BJP labelled his claims as ‘baseless’ and said he was a ‘corrupt’ leader.

(With agencies' inputs)

